Market cap of MGM Resorts International [MGM] reaches 15.27B – now what?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price plunged by -2.80 percent to reach at -$1.15. The company report on January 27, 2023 that MGM Resorts International and the National Football League Players Association launch events and hospitality partnership.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MGM Resorts & NFLPA to collaborate on original content and events.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today a multi-year agreement to become a hospitality and strategic partner of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on creating new content and fan experiences with current and retired NFL players. The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to NFL players with MGM Resorts’ properties serving as the host location for a variety of NFL player-related events.

A sum of 4934529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.51M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $40.71 and dropped to a low of $39.81 until finishing in the latest session at $39.86.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.65. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $50.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.78, while it was recorded at 40.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,282 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,442,775, which is approximately -7.712% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,695,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.66 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $724.58 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 43,558,707 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 51,080,534 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 163,306,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,945,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,461,417 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,272,421 shares during the same period.