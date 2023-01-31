Market cap of Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] reaches 2.77B – now what?

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT stock rose by 24.64%. The one-year Liberty Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.64. The average equity rating for LBRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.77 billion, with 185.51 million shares outstanding and 167.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, LBRT stock reached a trading volume of 5487418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $21.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on LBRT stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

LBRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LBRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,350 million, or 87.70% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,052,882, which is approximately -14.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,972,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.88 million in LBRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $202.7 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 38.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 34,708,768 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 33,997,226 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 83,623,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,329,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,344,655 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,137,691 shares during the same period.