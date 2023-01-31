Market cap of Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] reaches 9.71M – now what?

Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ: BLBX] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 01/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4455, while the highest price level was $0.98. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Blackboxstocks Extends Stock Buyback Program Through 2023.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has extended its $2.5 million stock buyback program to December 31, 2023. The buyback program was initiated in January 2022 with an initial expiration date of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased 615,748 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $1,434,734. Stock purchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including open market purchases or block trades, all in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 140.00 percent and weekly performance of 60.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 119.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.26K shares, BLBX reached to a volume of 10605514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLBX shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackboxstocks Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

BLBX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.00. With this latest performance, BLBX shares gained by 119.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.81 for Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4266, while it was recorded at 0.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1807 for the last 200 days.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Blackboxstocks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Blackboxstocks Inc. [BLBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of BLBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,073, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOALFUSION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 146,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BLBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in BLBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackboxstocks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Blackboxstocks Inc. [NASDAQ:BLBX] by around 54,057 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 26,563 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 353,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLBX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,942 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,453 shares during the same period.