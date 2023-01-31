Market cap of AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] reaches 205.48B – now what?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 0.31 points on Monday, while shares priced at $65.84 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that AstraZeneca Begins Tender Offer to Acquire CinCor Pharma, Inc.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AstraZeneca is commencing today, through a subsidiary, a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (CinCor), for $26 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission for a baxdrostat product. On 9 January 2023, AstraZeneca announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CinCor. Following the successful closing of the tender offer, CinCor will become a subsidiary of AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca will file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which provides the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, CinCor will file with the SEC a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 that includes the recommendation of the CinCor board of directors that CinCor stockholders accept the tender offer and tender their shares.

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now -2.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $66.42 and lowest of $65.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.12, which means current price is +1.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 5170106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 60.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.17, while it was recorded at 66.05 for the last single week of trading, and 64.20 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $33,895 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.0 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

484 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 43,351,116 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 51,297,963 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 420,156,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,805,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,200,911 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 9,638,174 shares during the same period.