Market Analysts see Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gaining to $0.65. Time to buy?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] loss -4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Financial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz’ Board of Directors.

Seasoned CFO Brings Financial Expertise to Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Alex Mandel, Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Mandel will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mandel replaces Vanna Mehta-Krantz, who is stepping down to focus on other work commitments. Skillz is thankful for her contributions to the company during her tenure.

Skillz Inc. represents 413.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $321.67 million with the latest information. SKLZ stock price has been found in the range of $0.7428 to $0.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 6543220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $1.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for SKLZ stock

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7618, while it was recorded at 0.7950 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2969 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $109 million, or 44.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,707,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.82 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.77 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 10,793,830 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 25,468,331 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 104,730,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,992,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,312 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 8,790,118 shares during the same period.