Market Analysts see Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $33.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6409600 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that DoubleVerify Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) will replace Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASD: VIVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 31. SD Biosensor is acquiring Meridian Bioscience in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $33.95, the shares rose to $34.02 and dropped to $33.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIVO points out that the company has recorded 7.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 533.21K shares, VIVO reached to a volume of 6409600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVO shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VIVO shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for VIVO stock

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, VIVO shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.89, while it was recorded at 33.92 for the last single week of trading, and 31.01 for the last 200 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +56.56. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]

There are presently around $1,349 million, or 93.20% of VIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,320,275, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,928,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.41 million in VIVO stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $97.99 million in VIVO stock with ownership of nearly -33.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO] by around 9,856,545 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 13,995,330 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 15,858,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,710,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,122,401 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,612,072 shares during the same period.