Market Analysts see Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] traded at a low on 01/30/23, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.08. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. Closes on Mezzanine Loan for Warehousing Facility in Aurora, CO.

Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (“INREIT”), an institutionally managed, public non-listed REIT, announced today the co-origination of a loan with Emigrant Bank, a New York State chartered bank, to Stonemont Financial Group (“Stonemont”), an Atlanta-based private real estate firm with $5.3 billion in assets under management. INREIT provided a $13 million mezzanine loan, together with Emigrant’s $39 million senior loan, to finance Stonemont’s acquisition of a distribution and warehousing facility in Aurora (Denver), Colorado. This credit transaction generates a 12% yield at closing and brings INREIT’s private real estate allocation to 8%.

Completed in 2022, the purpose-built property is 100% leased to a subsidiary of an investment grade rated global logistics service provider. The 478,461 square foot, Class A logistics facility includes state of the art features. It is located along the E-470 highway with immediate access to Denver International Airport, which is key for serving larger regional distribution centers and processing packages for last-mile delivery.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7088691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invesco Ltd. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for IVZ stock reached $8.30 billion, with 457.00 million shares outstanding and 367.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 7088691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.29 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 18.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.13 and a Gross Margin at +68.82. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -1.82%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $5,784 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,822,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $936.95 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $785.23 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 9.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

279 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 37,811,479 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 15,686,379 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 266,409,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,907,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,970,480 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,779,513 shares during the same period.