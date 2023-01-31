Market Analysts see Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] traded at a low on 01/30/23, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $65.27. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Cognizant and CoreLogic Extend Decade-Long Relationship With $1B, Ten-Year Services Agreement.

Deal deepens scope of current collaboration with focus on delivering superior solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence.

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a new, 10-year services agreement valued at approximately $1 billion with CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7442912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $33.01 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 512.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 7442912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $63.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson dropped their target price from $70 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.38 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.90, while it was recorded at 64.74 for the last single week of trading, and 65.55 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.44%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $30,501 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,965,447, which is approximately 11.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,512,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.57 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 32,383,711 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 30,899,701 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 404,022,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,306,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,979 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,866,674 shares during the same period.