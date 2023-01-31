Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved down -3.70: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $162.00 on 01/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.08, while the highest price level was $168.54. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

2022 Fourth-Quarter reported sales decline of 4.4% to $23.7 Billion primarily driven by unfavorable foreign exchange and reduced COVID-19 Vaccine sales vs. prior year. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.6%*.

2022 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 decreasing 24.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.35 increasing by 10.3%*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.29 percent and weekly performance of -3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 23207500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $184.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $178, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 49.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.27, while it was recorded at 167.39 for the last single week of trading, and 172.96 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.79. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.90.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 3.89%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $291,941 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 245,340,875, which is approximately 1.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 199,892,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.38 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.99 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 0.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,792 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 46,625,832 shares. Additionally, 1,606 investors decreased positions by around 49,762,567 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 1,705,716,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,802,105,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,956,324 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,857,985 shares during the same period.