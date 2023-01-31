International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Stock trading around $135.30 per share: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $136.11 during the day while it closed the day at $135.30. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Justina Nixon, Chief Impact Officer at IBM: “Through Our Programs We Aim To Address the Most Complex Societal Challenges”.

IBM Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil recently joined Forbes to discuss her background and the company’s CSR and ESG initiatives.

IBM has several programs around education and sustainability, founded on social impact and bolstered by experts and technology. Through these programs they aim to address the most complex societal challenges – from climate change to the future of work.

International Business Machines Corporation stock has also loss -4.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBM stock has inclined by 0.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.45% and lost -3.97% year-on date.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $122.38 billion, with 904.10 million shares outstanding and 903.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 5346087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $146.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $152 to $148, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 112 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.97, while it was recorded at 137.28 for the last single week of trading, and 135.60 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.13. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,985 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.46 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.2 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,153 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,689,669 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 12,377,007 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 476,800,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,867,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,743,390 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,615 shares during the same period.