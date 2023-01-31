Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] is 179.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HSCS] price surged by 170.08 percent to reach at $1.48. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET.

A sum of 77199306 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 39.35K shares. Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares reached a high of $2.61 and dropped to a low of $1.15 until finishing in the latest session at $2.35.

The one-year HSCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.27. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1714.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 197.66. With this latest performance, HSCS shares gained by 190.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.95 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0900, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [HSCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of HSCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. with ownership of 55,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.44% of the total institutional ownership; AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in HSCS stocks shares; and OLIVER LAGORE VANVALIN INVESTMENT GROUP, currently with $59000.0 in HSCS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HSCS] by around 120,658 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,503 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 40,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSCS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,658 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,008 shares during the same period.