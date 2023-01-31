Goldman lifts Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.11 during the day while it closed the day at $18.78. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Nordstrom Reports Holiday Sales, Updates Outlook.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a net sales decrease of 3.5 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022, compared with the nine weeks ended January 1, 2022. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 1.7 percent, while net sales at the Nordstrom Rack banner decreased 7.6 percent.

“The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels. While we continue to see greater resilience in our higher income cohorts, it is clear that consumers are being more selective with their spending given the broader macro environment,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. “Still, our team executed well, and we enter 2023 in a stronger position as we prioritized starting the new fiscal year with clean inventory levels, even if this required more markdowns than planned.”.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -8.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.12% and gained 16.36% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $3.01 billion, with 159.50 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 5994601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $17.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $20 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on JWN stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.20, while it was recorded at 18.47 for the last single week of trading, and 21.17 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 16.53%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,712 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,459,699, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,498,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.39 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $104.77 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,159,390 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 21,123,233 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 52,880,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,162,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,323,271 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,902,230 shares during the same period.