General Electric Company [GE] Revenue clocked in at $76.55 billion, up 23.62% YTD: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $80.83 on 01/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.67, while the highest price level was $82.745. The company report on January 4, 2023 that GE Completes Separation of GE HealthCare.

Spin-off of GE HealthCare creates global leader in Precision Care.

GE HealthCare to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on January 4, 2023, under ticker “GEHC”; GE will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under ticker “GE”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.62 percent and weekly performance of 1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, GE reached to a volume of 5661474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $86.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 108 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.62, while it was recorded at 81.34 for the last single week of trading, and 60.09 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.46. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,252 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 91,068,909, which is approximately 5.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,108,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.32 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -4.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 66,098,025 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 58,792,582 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 645,272,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 770,162,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,670,210 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 4,349,447 shares during the same period.