Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] is 78.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.16%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Fr8App Onboards Leading Trucking Company for Its Private Fleet Services, Expanding Transportation Capacity.

Freight Technologies, Inc’s subsidiary, Fr8App, expands transportation capacity for its private fleet services by onboarding a leading trucking company in Mexico.

Majoba Logistics and Fr8App Join Forces to Substantially Expand Fr8Fleet Offering Capacity.

Over the last 12 months, FRGT stock dropped by -90.19%. The one-year Freight Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.78.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 million, with 10.17 million shares outstanding and 9.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, FRGT stock reached a trading volume of 38568204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

FRGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.16. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 80.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2801, while it was recorded at 0.3430 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.59.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 107,344, which is approximately 200.894% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 57,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly 154.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 177,796 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 55,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,294 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.