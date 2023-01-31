FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] moved down -6.89: Why It’s Important

FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX: FOXO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.12 during the day while it closed the day at $0.93. The company report on December 8, 2022 that FOXO LIFE™ to Begin Distribution Relationship with AmSuisse to Sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FOXO Technologies Inc.™ (NYSEAM: FOXO), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged AmSuisse, an insurance brokerage general agency with products and specialty programs throughout the United States, to sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™.

This partnership will enable FOXO to expand its distribution footprint through AmSuisse’s rapidly growing sales network of over 3,000 agents across 48 states. In selling life insurance complete with a FOXO Longevity Report™, AmSuisse will add to its robust product portfolio, enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to clients.

FOXO Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 115.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FOXO stock has inclined by 20.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.77% and gained 145.41% year-on date.

The market cap for FOXO stock reached $14.81 million, with 31.19 million shares outstanding and 24.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 8304978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

FOXO stock trade performance evaluation

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.70. With this latest performance, FOXO shares gained by 232.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4555, while it was recorded at 0.6548 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6977 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO] shares currently have an operating margin of +78.11. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

FOXO Technologies Inc. [FOXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.60% of FOXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: METEORA CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,753,728, which is approximately 129.5% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; CINCTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 992,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in FOXO stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD INVESTMENT ADVISORS L.P., currently with $0.23 million in FOXO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in FOXO Technologies Inc. [AMEX:FOXO] by around 2,492,250 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 8,039,644 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,194,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,337,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 345,602 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,039,644 shares during the same period.