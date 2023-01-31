Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $51.05 per share: What’s Next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.07%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Fortinet Expands its Services and Training Offerings to Further Support SOC Teams in Preventing and Defending Against Cyber Threats.

Multi-Faceted Approach Accelerates Fortinet’s Global Commitment to Eliminate the Cybersecurity Skills Gap.

Over the last 12 months, FTNT stock dropped by -5.36%. The one-year Fortinet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.77. The average equity rating for FTNT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.27 billion, with 786.20 million shares outstanding and 633.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, FTNT stock reached a trading volume of 5247036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $64.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 34.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.99, while it was recorded at 51.96 for the last single week of trading, and 54.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortinet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.02. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FTNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 23.25%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,950 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,097,669, which is approximately -0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,735,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -1.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 61,010,196 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 82,319,678 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 364,994,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,324,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,890,255 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 18,265,918 shares during the same period.