For The Boeing Company [BA], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] plunged by -$1.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $211.36 during the day while it closed the day at $209.67. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Boeing Reports Fourth-Quarter Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Boeing Company stock has also loss -0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has inclined by 50.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.61% and gained 10.07% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $126.22 billion, with 596.30 million shares outstanding and 595.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6058989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $216.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $213 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $209 to $222, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.15, while it was recorded at 211.65 for the last single week of trading, and 158.95 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.31 and a Gross Margin at +5.26. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,504 million, or 58.20% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.8 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 914 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 18,893,298 shares. Additionally, 864 investors decreased positions by around 17,681,198 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 304,455,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,029,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,778,544 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,718,367 shares during the same period.