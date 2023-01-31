For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], Analyst sees a drop to $80. What next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $76.74 during the day while it closed the day at $75.40. The company report on January 19, 2023 that AMD Adaptive Computing Technology Enables Next-Generation DENSO LiDAR System, Delivering 20X Improvement in Resolution.

── AMD Xilinx Automotive Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC in DENSO platform provides highest point-cloud density level of any SPAD LiDAR system in market today ──.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also gained 7.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has inclined by 26.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.75% and gained 16.41% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $121.18 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.04M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 58026615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 75 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 35.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.15, while it was recorded at 75.34 for the last single week of trading, and 79.69 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 14.30%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82,242 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.87 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.97 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 835 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 104,232,934 shares. Additionally, 807 investors decreased positions by around 65,060,666 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 921,454,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,090,748,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,558,578 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 8,269,378 shares during the same period.