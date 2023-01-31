Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] loss -2.17% or -0.51 points to close at $23.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4895695 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that FLEX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $23.25, the shares rose to $23.495 and dropped to $23.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLEX points out that the company has recorded 37.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 4895695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 23.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $9,963 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 53,915,664, which is approximately -0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 27,598,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.6 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $630.07 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 4.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 39,849,796 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 40,791,022 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 351,962,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,603,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,180,029 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,544,668 shares during the same period.