Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] – find out why.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] loss -1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $21.22 price per share at the time.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on February 14, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. represents 516.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.76 billion with the latest information. CLF stock price has been found in the range of $21.08 to $21.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.62M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 6812108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13.60 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock. On December 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CLF shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 30.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

There are presently around $7,176 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,108,703, which is approximately 2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,757,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $970.98 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $481.78 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 42,362,566 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 21,187,810 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 274,633,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,183,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,428,331 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,133,866 shares during the same period.