Exane BNP Paribas lifts Under Armour Inc. [UAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] loss -0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $12.13 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec. 31, 2022) results on February 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Under Armour Inc. represents 454.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.01 billion with the latest information. UAA stock price has been found in the range of $12.00 to $12.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7227204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 11.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 4.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,824 million, or 81.40% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,901,026, which is approximately 3.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,347,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.3 million in UAA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $112.63 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 29.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 31,389,694 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 38,588,595 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 80,351,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,329,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,190,925 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 12,169,659 shares during the same period.