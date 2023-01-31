Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Stock trading around $1.47 per share: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] traded at a high on 01/30/23, posting a 2.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Denison Announces Successful Completion of Neutralization Phase of Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the neutralization phase of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). Sampling of monitoring wells around the FFT site has confirmed the successful restoration of the Leaching Zone (defined below) to environmentally acceptable pH conditions, as outlined in the applicable regulatory approvals for the FFT. View PDF Version.

The neutralization phase was initiated in mid-October 2022, following the highly successful completion of the leaching phase of the FFT (see news releases dated October 17, 2022 and November 22, 2022), and was designed to confirm certain environmental assessment assumptions and verify the efficiency and effectiveness of the neutralization process planned for ISR mining at Phoenix.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11682780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp. stands at 5.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.20 billion, with 819.23 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 11682780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 31.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2176, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2071 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.