CVS Health Corporation [CVS] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] slipped around -0.73 points on Monday, while shares priced at $87.05 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that CVS Health Launches Community Equity Alliance to Improve Health Outcomes in Underserved Communities.

Collaborations with Meharry Medical College, Sinai Chicago and Wayne State University will expand access to community health workers and care.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced a new initiative that will address barriers to care in underserved communities across the country. The CVS Health Community Equity Alliance is being established to expand the community health worker workforce, enhance connections between health care institutions and communities and address disparities in heart health and mental health outcomes. The Alliance is part of the Company’s commitment to advancing health equity.

CVS Health Corporation stock is now -6.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVS Stock saw the intraday high of $88.39 and lowest of $86.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.25, which means current price is +2.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 8060982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $116.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CVS stock performed recently?

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.76, while it was recorded at 86.85 for the last single week of trading, and 96.67 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.41%.

Insider trade positions for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $89,208 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,934,841, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,850,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.17 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.3 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,134 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 36,639,925 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 31,735,440 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 956,412,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,788,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,206,690 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,235,718 shares during the same period.