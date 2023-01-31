Credit Suisse lifts Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] traded at a high on 01/30/23, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7798564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at 1.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for VOD stock reached $31.18 billion, with 2.80 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 7798564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $14.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

How has VOD stock performed recently?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.17. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $17,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $2,794 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,790,832, which is approximately -8.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,662,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.1 million in VOD stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $217.21 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -2.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 19,754,241 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 20,675,906 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 200,056,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,486,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,973,036 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084,419 shares during the same period.