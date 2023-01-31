Coupang Inc. [CPNG] stock Initiated by New Street analyst, price target now $25

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $16.48 on 01/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.025, while the highest price level was $16.76. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Total net revenues of $5.1 billion, up 27% year over year on an FX-neutral basisNet income of $91 million, representing record net profitAdjusted EBITDA of $195 million, an improvement of $129 million quarter over quarter.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.03 percent and weekly performance of -1.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 5449308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.40, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on CPNG stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPNG shares from 15 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,003 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 134,033,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.9 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 59,937,734 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 49,652,592 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 1,164,857,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,274,447,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,373,564 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,570,690 shares during the same period.