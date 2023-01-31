Confluent Inc. [CFLT] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $29

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] slipped around -0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.03 at the close of the session, down -1.96%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $169 million, up 41% year over year; fiscal year 2022 revenue of $586 million, up 51% year over year.

Fourth quarter Confluent Cloud revenue of $68 million, up 102% year over year; fiscal year 2022 Confluent Cloud revenue of $211 million, up 124% year over year.

Confluent Inc. stock is now 3.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFLT Stock saw the intraday high of $23.62 and lowest of $22.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.11, which means current price is +38.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 6556849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $30.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $27 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $28, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 24.66 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.56 and a Gross Margin at +64.60. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.90.

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 45.60%.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,720 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,655,975, which is approximately 11.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 13,716,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.89 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $250.5 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 15.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 13,256,467 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,824,150 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 95,025,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,106,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,253,094 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 459,969 shares during the same period.