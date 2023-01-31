CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] is -23.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ: CNEY] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.678 during the day while it closed the day at $0.59. The company report on January 30, 2023 that CNEY Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (“CNEY”, or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 18,183,274 units/pre-funded units consisting of (a) one Class A ordinary share (or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share in lieu thereof) and (b) one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share (the “Warrants”) at a price to the public of $0.55 per Class A ordinary share and Warrant (or $0. 5499 per pre-funded warrant and Warrant after reducing $0.0001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter in the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of ordinary shares and/or Warrants at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital.

The offering is expected to close on February 01, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CN Energy Group. Inc. stock has also loss -51.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNEY stock has declined by -69.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.83% and lost -23.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CNEY stock reached $13.60 million, with 23.08 million shares outstanding and 13.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 942.09K shares, CNEY reached a trading volume of 16081626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group. Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

CNEY stock trade performance evaluation

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.72. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -28.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.06, while it was recorded at 1.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58.

CN Energy Group. Inc. [CNEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.04% of CNEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 30,127, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in CNEY stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.0 in CNEY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in CN Energy Group. Inc. [NASDAQ:CNEY] by around 35,034 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,034 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.