Citigroup lifts TAL Education Group [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.44 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended November 30, 2022.

TAL Education Group stock is now 5.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.6378 and lowest of $7.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.45, which means current price is +5.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 5616759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $8.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4.94 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $4.70, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On May 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 7.60 to 3.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $2,044 million, or 57.30% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 37,498,497, which is approximately -24.146% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,577,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.98 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.77 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 26,305,177 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 42,258,278 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 206,153,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,717,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,624,804 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 8,454,165 shares during the same period.