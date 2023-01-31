BofA Securities slashes price target on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] – find out why.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on January 27, 2023 that FDA Approves KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as Adjuvant Treatment Following Surgical Resection and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for Patients With Stage IB (T2a ≥4 Centimeters), II, or IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Approval based on KEYNOTE-091 trial, which demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival with KEYTRUDA in these patients following surgical resection and platinum-based chemotherapy versus placebo.

Approval marks fifth indication for KEYTRUDA-based regimens in NSCLC and 34th indication for KEYTRUDA in the US.

A sum of 6330081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.20M shares. Merck & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $106.50 and dropped to a low of $105.50 until finishing in the latest session at $106.09.

The one-year MRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.29. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $116.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRK shares from 95 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 32.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.40, while it was recorded at 107.09 for the last single week of trading, and 95.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +72.47. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.52.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 11.70%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $198,075 million, or 76.60% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,134,448, which is approximately 1.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 214,507,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.76 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.45 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,477 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 73,613,243 shares. Additionally, 1,338 investors decreased positions by around 65,132,941 shares, while 343 investors held positions by with 1,728,303,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,867,049,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,486,476 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,532 shares during the same period.