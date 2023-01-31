Blackstone Inc. [BX] is 27.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $94.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that UC Investments to Invest Additional $500 Million in BREIT Common Shares.

The Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California (“UC Investments”) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced an expansion of their long-term strategic venture. UC Investments will acquire an additional $500 million in Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) Class I common shares with fees and terms consistent with existing BREIT shareholders. This follows the $4 billion investment by UC Investments into BREIT announced on January 3, 2023, bringing its total investment in BREIT to $4.5 billion.

This new investment, which is expected to close March 1, 2023 at BREIT’s public offering price on that date, will have the same structure, terms, and fees as UC Investments’ initial $4 billion investment, including an effective 6-year minimum hold period, and Blackstone will contribute an incremental $125 million of its current BREIT holdings into the strategic venture.

Blackstone Inc. represents 742.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.66 billion with the latest information. BX stock price has been found in the range of $94.53 to $96.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5382084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $100.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $88 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $90, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BX stock. On November 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BX shares from 85.50 to 67.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.82, while it was recorded at 92.33 for the last single week of trading, and 94.93 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.66 and a Gross Margin at +98.39. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $42,157 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.06 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

809 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 32,812,879 shares. Additionally, 648 investors decreased positions by around 22,194,085 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 389,222,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,229,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,086 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,375,328 shares during the same period.