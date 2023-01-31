Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Revenue clocked in at $72.56 billion, up 7.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on January 23, 2023 that BofA Investing up to $150 Million in Middle-Income Housing Preservation Fund to Help Preserve 3,000+ Affordable Homes.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Collaborating with Enterprise Community Partners and Developers to Preserve Housing for Middle-Income Earners.

Bank of America Community Development Banking is investing up to $150 million in equity to preserve more than 3,000 affordable homes nationwide for middle-income households in partnership with Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise), one of the nation’s largest affordable housing organizations.

A sum of 29794964 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 38.81M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $35.775 and dropped to a low of $35.265 until finishing in the latest session at $35.45.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.37. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $36, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.67.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.43, while it was recorded at 34.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.92. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195,841 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,457,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.36 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.9 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,322 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 223,045,079 shares. Additionally, 1,107 investors decreased positions by around 186,345,111 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 5,115,035,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,524,425,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,588,579 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 27,689,546 shares during the same period.