B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Stock trading around $3.94 per share: What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] price plunged by -2.23 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 26, 2023 that B2Gold Targets 30% Reduction in GHG Emissions by 2030 and Announces Expansion of the Fekola Solar Plant.

As a Company, B2Gold recognizes that climate change is a critical global challenge and understands that it must act accordingly. B2Gold has been an innovative leader within the mining industry with respect to the management of sustainability issues and this commitment to GHG emissions reduction forms a key part of our Climate Strategy, incorporating climate management as a part of its business strategy and planning process.

A sum of 12205753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.05M shares. B2Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $4.03 and dropped to a low of $3.93 until finishing in the latest session at $3.94.

The one-year BTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.51. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,229 million, or 68.91% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,450,322, which is approximately -2.396% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.88 million in BTG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $166.54 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 47.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 46,385,672 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 42,560,829 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 476,669,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,616,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,923,295 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,759 shares during the same period.