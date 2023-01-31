Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] moved down -1.43: Why It’s Important

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] price plunged by -1.43 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Ault Alliance Announces that BITNILE.com Will Launch March 1, 2023.

Stockholders Invited to Participate in Online Tour February 28, 2023.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company formerly known as BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), announced today it is inviting its stockholders to a tour of its next-generation marketplace, BITNILE.com, on February 28, 2023. The tour will be led by Mr. Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the founder of BitNile.com, which is set to launch and “go live” March 1, 2023. BITNILE.com’s development is led by Douglas Gintz, the President and Chief Product Officer of BitNile.com, Inc.

A sum of 5272996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.73M shares. Ault Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $0.13 and dropped to a low of $0.12 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The one-year AULT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.8. The average equity rating for AULT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AULT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68. With this latest performance, AULT shares gained by 38.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1275, while it was recorded at 0.1295 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2488 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ault Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.47. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,549,628, which is approximately -11.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,978,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in AULT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 24.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 3,974,873 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,751,100 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,908,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,634,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,635 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 156,705 shares during the same period.