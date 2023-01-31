Arrival [ARVL] is 154.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] gained 3.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Arrival Announces Mr. F. Peter Cuneo Appointed as Interim CEO; Mr. Denis Sverdlov Appointed as Chairman of the Board; Departure of Mr. Avinash Rugoobur as President and Chief of Strategy; Mr. Rexford Tibbens Appointed as Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Operations Committee.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mr. Cuneo stated, “I intend to bring the full depth of my experience to this operational role, ensuring that the Company executes on its next set of strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with Denis, the rest of the Board and our employees for the benefit of all Arrival’s stakeholders.”.

Arrival represents 638.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $248.69 million with the latest information. ARVL stock price has been found in the range of $0.3613 to $0.4199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.33M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 14364234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 163.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3107, while it was recorded at 0.4076 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1363 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $24 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,453,207, which is approximately -12.981% of the company’s market cap and around 63.95% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.38 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 7,337,758 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 27,457,814 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,430,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,225,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,881,272 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 17,975,148 shares during the same period.