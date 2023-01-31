Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is 127.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] price surged by 33.49 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Aethlon Medical Announces Contract with NAMSA to Advance Hemopurifier Clinical Programs in Cancer.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with NAMSA, a world leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services to oversee the company’s clinical trials investigating the Hemopurifier, Aethlon’s immunotherapeutic device, for oncology indications.

Pursuant to the agreement, NAMSA will manage Aethlon’s study of the Hemopurifier for patients in the United States and Australia with various types of cancer tumors. It is anticipated the initial clinical trials will begin in Australia.

A sum of 46983612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 248.31K shares. Aethlon Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $0.87 and dropped to a low of $0.5751 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The one-year AEMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.59. The average equity rating for AEMD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 459.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

AEMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.57. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 152.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.42 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3928, while it was recorded at 0.4930 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aethlon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.80% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,053,198, which is approximately 112.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 169,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AEMD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $78000.0 in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 1,076,184 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 55,097 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 875,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,006,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 385,236 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 54,997 shares during the same period.