Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.85 billion, up 9.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.81%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Yamana Gold Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results, Exceeding Annual Production Guidance With Strong Performances Across Its Core Asset Portfolio.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“As the Executive Chairman and founder of Yamana Gold, I have always advocated for critical mass and scale to drive success in the mining industry. With that said, I am incredibly proud to see this philosophy being fully realized and demonstrated through our proposed transaction with Pan American and Agnico Eagle. I also find it greatly encouraging that this proposal has received positive voting recommendations from both ISS and Glass Lewis, the leading proxy advisory firms,” commented Peter Marrone. “Our strong fourth quarter and 2022 operational results are a testament to our track record of operational excellence and demonstrate how our portfolio and management punch well above their weight. Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing corporate transactions, we have remained focused on consistently delivering impressive results that will translate into strong cash flows and financial strength for the combined companies. We have achieved all of this whilst demonstrating an unwavering commitment to ESG, which will continue to be critical to the success of the combined companies and the wider industry. Together with the integration of managements across both our and Pan American’s organizations, our proposed transaction will be truly transformational. As the shareholder vote rapidly approaches, I am mindful that this could well be our last operational update, and at this time would personally like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the exceptional employees and management of Yamana who have, with their dedication and commitment, once again proven to be what drives value. Our greatest assets are the dedication, support, efforts and results of our management and employees. I am proud of all of you and delighted to have been associated with you.”.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock rose by 46.04%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.49. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.93 billion, with 961.06 million shares outstanding and 957.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.74M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 9856668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 37.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,442 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,844,657, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,727,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.31 million in AUY stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $173.76 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 368.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 110,470,117 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 81,225,015 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 373,514,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,209,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,755,964 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 19,345,633 shares during the same period.