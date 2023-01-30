Wolfe Research slashes price target on General Motors Company [GM] – find out why.

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] surged by $1.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.24 during the day while it closed the day at $37.95. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces $100 Million Secured Loan Agreement with General Motors.

Financing in Connection with Aspen’s PyroThin® Thermal Barrier Capacity Expansion.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aspen Aerogels Georgia LLC, together with the Company and Aspen Aerogels Rhode Island, LLC have entered into a definitive loan agreement with General Motors Holdings LLC (“GM”), an affiliate of General Motors (NYSE: GM), for a secured lending commitment of $100 million in connection with Aspen’s construction and equipping of its second aerogel manufacturing facility in Statesboro, Georgia. The $100 million of loan proceeds (the “Loan”) will be available to Aspen to draw on a periodic basis from January 2023 through September 2023, subject to certain conditions precedent to funding and other financing requirements. The Loan has a maturity date of March 31, 2025 and carries no prepayment penalty.

General Motors Company stock has also gained 7.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GM stock has inclined by 0.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.18% and gained 12.81% year-on date.

The market cap for GM stock reached $51.83 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 21953384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $56 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 74 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GM stock trade performance evaluation

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.36. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.15, while it was recorded at 36.68 for the last single week of trading, and 36.85 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Motors Company [GM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,200 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 129,568,929, which is approximately -0.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,810,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.96 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -9.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 51,534,719 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 88,184,611 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 998,607,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,138,327,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,440,630 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 9,307,474 shares during the same period.