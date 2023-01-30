why Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.00

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QNCX] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 33.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Quince Therapeutics Completes the Sale of Legacy Protease Inhibitor Portfolio to Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases, announced the sale of the company’s legacy small molecule protease inhibitor portfolio, including COR588, COR388, COR852, and COR803, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an entity co-founded by Casey Lynch, former chief executive officer of Quince’s predecessor company Cortexyme.

Lead compound COR588 is a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of lysine-gingipain that is Phase 2 ready for further evaluation in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with mild to moderate dementia and biomarker evidence of P. gingivalis infection. Precision targeting of gingipains with small molecule inhibitors represents an innovative therapeutic approach to addressing P. gingivalis, a bacterium associated with dementia and other degenerative and inflammatory disorders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 63986768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quince Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.40%.

The market cap for QNCX stock reached $29.20 million, with 35.61 million shares outstanding and 27.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 237.59K shares, QNCX reached a trading volume of 63986768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNCX shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNCX stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quince Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

How has QNCX stock performed recently?

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.62. With this latest performance, QNCX shares gained by 86.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.10 for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7152, while it was recorded at 0.8468 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8313 for the last 200 days.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.75.

Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Earnings analysis for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quince Therapeutics Inc. go to 18.30%.

Insider trade positions for Quince Therapeutics Inc. [QNCX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 26.00% of QNCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNCX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,056,669, which is approximately -37.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 872,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in QNCX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.57 million in QNCX stock with ownership of nearly 5.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quince Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Quince Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QNCX] by around 1,074,288 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,524,313 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,655,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,254,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNCX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,870 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 979,876 shares during the same period.