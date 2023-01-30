Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Apple Inc. [AAPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] jumped around 1.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $145.93 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Apple builds on privacy commitment by unveiling new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day.

In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple® today unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005418/en/.

Apple Inc. stock is now 12.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAPL Stock saw the intraday high of $147.23 and lowest of $143.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.61, which means current price is +17.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 80.90M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 70382326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $171.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $170, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.11, while it was recorded at 143.08 for the last single week of trading, and 148.29 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.28%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,351,572 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.88 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $130.58 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,797 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 212,373,981 shares. Additionally, 2,319 investors decreased positions by around 213,328,405 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 8,836,083,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,261,786,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,720,555 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,724,060 shares during the same period.