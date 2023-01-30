Wall Street Analyst Initiated Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $5.56 with a heavy trading volume of 17509295 shares. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Releases Ninth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today released its 9th annual Corporate Responsibility report. The report highlights the Company’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), which is integral to its corporate strategy.

“As one of the largest producers of natural gas in the country, Southwestern Energy is well positioned to help address the intertwined challenges of securing both domestic and global energy needs while supporting a lower-carbon future. Today marks the publication of our ninth annual Corporate Responsibility report,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $5.58, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $5.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded -20.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.42M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 17509295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWN shares from 10 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.86 and a Gross Margin at +44.91. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $5,090 million, or 84.30% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,675,526, which is approximately -8.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,630,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.15 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $485.03 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 5.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 128,735,675 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 185,765,231 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 600,928,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 915,429,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,973,700 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 25,851,820 shares during the same period.