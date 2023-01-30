Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a low on 01/27/23, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.01. The company report on January 24, 2023 that OCEANIA CRUISES REVEALS EXOTIC EXPLORATIONS IN ASIA WITH NEWLY RE-INSPIRED RIVIERA.

Luxury, Cuisine and Cultural Immersion Star in Expanded 2023-2024 Asia & South Pacific Season.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announces that the newly re-inspired Riviera will sail in Asia for the first time due to unprecedented guest demand this 2023-2024 season. The 1,238-guest ship will offer travelers the most stylish way to explore some of the world’s most breathtaking locales across Asia, putting cultural immersion and culinary excellence at the heart of the travel experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12223020 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 7.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.79%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $6.41 billion, with 420.80 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 12223020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.95, while it was recorded at 15.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,673 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.51 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $350.53 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 26,487,356 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 24,539,836 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 193,681,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,708,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,517,179 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,310,661 shares during the same period.