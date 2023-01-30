UBS slashes price target on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] – find out why.

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $102.24 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.53, while the highest price level was $103.485. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Amazon Pharmacy Introduces RxPass: Unlimited Prescription Medications for Only $5 a Month, Delivered Free to your Door—Available Exclusively for Prime Members.

RxPass provides affordable access to medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety, acid reflux, and more.

Amazon today announced RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that offers patients affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions. With RxPass, Prime members can receive all of their eligible medications for one flat, low monthly fee of $5, and have them delivered free of charge. There are no hidden fees and no markups to the $5 per month subscription. RxPass is available starting today in most U.S. states.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.71 percent and weekly performance of 5.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.05M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 87429145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $135.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $140 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $125, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.37, while it was recorded at 98.50 for the last single week of trading, and 113.17 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $606,590 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.52 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.72 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,094 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 243,509,461 shares. Additionally, 1,774 investors decreased positions by around 180,721,305 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 5,508,773,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,933,004,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,406,467 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 11,888,627 shares during the same period.