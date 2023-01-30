Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Is Currently -0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $6.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 785-424-1226 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference conference code 401741.

Transocean Ltd. represents 714.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.81 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $6.40 to $6.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.83M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 34642762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 40.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.13 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $2,621 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.3 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $183.64 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 50,579,706 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 35,834,683 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 308,839,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,253,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,026,350 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,138,335 shares during the same period.