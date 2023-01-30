Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain 19.33% so far this year. What now?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] gained 4.56% or 0.14 points to close at $3.21 with a heavy trading volume of 24695906 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Alpine Beer Launches INFINITE HAZE Hazy IPA.

New Hazy IPA Adds Depth to Year-Round Lineup as Alpine Expands Distribution into Florida.

It opened the trading session at $3.04, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $3.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -12.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.21M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 24695906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $235 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 8,584,556, which is approximately 20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,862,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.24 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.4 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -53.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 18,897,096 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 10,914,967 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 43,453,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,265,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,495,243 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,432 shares during the same period.