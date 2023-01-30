The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Is Currently -0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] loss -0.15% or -0.16 points to close at $109.54 with a heavy trading volume of 10235954 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Mark Parker to Be Named Chairman of the Walt Disney Company.

Parker, a Disney director since 2016 and Executive Chairman of NIKE, will succeed Susan Arnold as independent Chairman following Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Board also responds to letter from Trian Group; recommends shareholders vote FOR all Board nominees and not support the Trian candidate.

It opened the trading session at $109.26, the shares rose to $110.5823 and dropped to $109.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DIS points out that the company has recorded 4.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.41M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 10235954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $124.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $145, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on DIS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 187.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 26.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.23 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.06, while it was recorded at 107.81 for the last single week of trading, and 103.06 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 23.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $125,649 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,962,415, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,751,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.66 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,404 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 73,323,633 shares. Additionally, 1,460 investors decreased positions by around 47,727,004 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 1,026,008,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,147,059,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,029,138 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 10,598,935 shares during the same period.