SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is 28.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 4.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.94. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Four Fintech Stocks For 2023.

Naples, FL –News Direct– Fintech Payment Stocks.

Financial technology, or fintech, is a broad category of companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services. Companies that develop new digital payment-processing solutions are considered fintech, as are companies that build and operate person-to-person payment applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 47784052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 5.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $5.30 billion, with 916.76 million shares outstanding and 870.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.01M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 47784052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SOFI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 35.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $1,924 million, or 34.60% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,808,733, which is approximately 7.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,679,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.17 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $185.06 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 51,473,401 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 127,247,633 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 145,100,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,821,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,289,507 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 100,182,400 shares during the same period.