Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell -21.95% so far this year. What now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] traded at a low on 01/27/23, posting a -3.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.58. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Silvergate Suspends Series A Preferred Stock Dividend.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced that the Company has suspended the payment of dividends on its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, in order to preserve capital. This decision reflects the Company’s focus on maintaining a highly liquid balance sheet with a strong capital position as it navigates recent volatility in the digital asset industry. The Company continues to maintain a cash position in excess of its digital asset customer related deposits.

The Company’s Board of Directors will re-evaluate the payment of quarterly dividends as market conditions evolve.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9719673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at 14.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.92%.

The market cap for SI stock reached $446.65 million, with 31.66 million shares outstanding and 25.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 9719673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $14, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on SI stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SI shares from 37 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64.

How has SI stock performed recently?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.24, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 65.10 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.85.

Earnings analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Insider trade positions for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

There are presently around $325 million, or 79.90% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,898,115, which is approximately -0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,111,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.68 million in SI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.91 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 6.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 3,014,010 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 3,564,185 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,324,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,902,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,753 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 859,420 shares during the same period.