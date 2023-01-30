ROTH Capital slashes price target on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] – find out why.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] price plunged by -7.97 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend.

St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 5, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or “EEG”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (“Stock A Preferred Stock”) for January 2023.

A sum of 22453868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.50M shares. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1224 and dropped to a low of $0.10 until finishing in the latest session at $0.11.

The average equity rating for GMBL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.27. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 26.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1002, while it was recorded at 0.1246 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3036 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,154,302, which is approximately 982.429% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 945,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GMBL stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $94000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 3,728,487 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,374,846 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 127,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,231,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,480,861 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 274,794 shares during the same period.