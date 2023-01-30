Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Is Currently 12.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] gained 12.45% or 0.01 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 20478374 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Powerbridge Technologies Announces the Strategic Acquisition of DTI Group to Expand its Operations in Trade Digitalization.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announces that the Company has acquired 19% stake of DTI Group Limited (“DTI”), a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms.

The acquisition is consistent with the Company’s development plan and contributes to the expansion of its operations by building a trade digitalization ecosystem. DTI is one of the leading platform developers and service providers for Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution, a global project initiated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. With the strategic acquisition, Powerbridge and DTI will be working closely together to implement the United Nation’s project (the “Project”).

It opened the trading session at $0.119, the shares rose to $0.1348 and dropped to $0.1151, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBTS points out that the company has recorded -90.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, PBTS reached to a volume of 20478374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for PBTS stock

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, PBTS shares gained by 36.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1187, while it was recorded at 0.1217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5968 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

An analysis of insider ownership at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.44% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 109,570, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.76% of the total institutional ownership; CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC, holding 66,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly 95.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 228,434 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 821,400 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 798,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,855 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 821,400 shares during the same period.