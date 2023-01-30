Polished.com Inc. [POL] is 44.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polished.com Inc. [AMEX: POL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 55.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.57%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Polished.com Board of Directors Responds to 13D Filing from Morgan Dempsey.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jefferies LLC is Acting as Financial Advisor Following Private Expressions of Interest in Acquiring the Company.

Polished is Open to All Pathways to Maximizing Value for Shareholders, Including a Sale of the Company.

Over the last 12 months, POL stock dropped by -61.44%. The one-year Polished.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.83. The average equity rating for POL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.30 million, with 106.39 million shares outstanding and 101.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 652.86K shares, POL stock reached a trading volume of 11740994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polished.com Inc. [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polished.com Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for POL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

POL Stock Performance Analysis:

Polished.com Inc. [POL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.57. With this latest performance, POL shares gained by 53.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Polished.com Inc. [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6233, while it was recorded at 0.5844 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9435 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polished.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc. [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72.

Polished.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Polished.com Inc. [POL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 26.30% of POL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,067,752, which is approximately 4.515% of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,664,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 million in POL stocks shares; and BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.46 million in POL stock with ownership of nearly -20.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polished.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Polished.com Inc. [AMEX:POL] by around 1,989,305 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 17,279,944 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,491,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,760,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 631,174 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,389,456 shares during the same period.